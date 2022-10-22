Halloween sales expected to hit record high

Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Participation in Halloween-related activities will resume to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Statistics from the Retail National Federation shows Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion.

The top ways consumers plan to celebrate include handing out candy (67%), decorating their home or yard (51%), dressing up in costume (47%), carving a pumpkin (44%) and throwing or attending a Halloween party (28%). Similar to last year, one in five plan to dress their pet up in a costume.

Tanya Poppin is the store manager of the Cape Girardeau Spirit Halloween.

She said, “Spirit Halloween is such a giving company, we collect for the spirit of children...we pick a hospital every year and 100% of the proceeds go to that hospital.”

This year Cape’s Spirit Halloween is partnered with St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

So far, they’ve raised around $8,000.

