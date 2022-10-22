Springfield hospitals report an increase in pediatric RSV hospitalizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There has been an increase in severe cases of RSV in children across the country. The situation is no different here in the Ozarks.

Doctors at CoxHealth are seeing around 10-12 cases per week over the last couple of weeks. Doctors at Mercy report five cases requiring hospitalizations, with three patients in the pediatric ICU.

“We are seeing lots of cases of RSV,” said Dr. Diane Lipscomb. “We’ve had more hospitalized in the past month than we had probably all last year. The infants we’re seeing also are a lot more sick than they had been in the past.”

Dr. Lipscomb says much like COVID-19 and the flu, RSV mutates and changes yearly. The severity can change too. She says that’s a factor in the higher numbers of hospitalizations, less social distancing and masking, and young kids going to daycare never being exposed to certain viruses.

“There’s a couple of years where kids have had minimal exposures to a lot of different viruses,” said Dr. Lipscomb. “So their native immunity has not been challenged. And now that everybody’s back to daycare, these one two and three-year-olds that have been at home for a couple of years are being exposed to a lot of viruses.”

She says if possible, you should consider keeping kids home from daycare if they’re starting to show signs of illness, and above all, now is the time of year to take action to keep your child from getting sick.

“Just really be highly attentive to your children right now and try and keep them from getting exposed,” said Dr. Lipscomb. “And if we have something that’s got a vaccine to prevent it, use it.”

