Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.

Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 22, 2021, Conn pleaded guilty to participating in the drug-trafficking conspiracy from Nov. 22, 2016, to Sept. 26, 2018. Conn also pleaded guilty to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.

Conn admitted he was responsible for the distribution of approximately 960 pounds of methamphetamine over a period of nearly two years. Approximately 960 pounds of methamphetamine at that time had a conservative wholesale value of more than $3.8 million and a retail value of more than $6.1 million.

During the course of the conspiracy, Conn transported approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine per week by vehicle from California, after it had been smuggled into the United States from Mexico, to the Springfield area. Conn then distributed the methamphetamine to other dealers in the conspiracy.

Conn also admitted that he directed others to send wire transfers of drug-trafficking proceeds from multiple Walmarts and other businesses in the Springfield area to members of the drug trafficking organization in California and Mexico. This was done to conceal and disguise the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds.

Conn was arrested on Nov. 22, 2016, after two women reported the truck he was driving on Farm Road 124 in Greene County, Mo., was unable to maintain lanes and two men who occupied the truck were throwing needles out of the truck. A Greene County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the truck, but Conn failed to stop. Conn jumped out of the truck onto State Highway F and was taken into custody. Officers searched the truck, which was in the ditch, and found a Lorcin .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, 4.27 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 22, 2016, officers searched Conn’s residence and found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Conn was also present on Sept. 22, 2017, when law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a business, a shop owned by co-defendant Jeremy A. Ingram, 44, of Springfield. Conn, who was in one of the garage bays, told officers he was at the shop visiting Ingram and working on motorcycles, and identified a white truck parked in the front of the shop as his vehicle. Officers searched the truck, which had been reported stolen, and found a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Officers also seized 300 rounds of 9mm ammunition, numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition, a lock pick set, a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and drug paraphernalia from the shop.

Conn was stopped by an Oldham County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 10, 2017, while he was driving a Buick Regal with California license plates. Conn was unable to identify the owner of the vehicle and did not have a driver’s license. Conn had approximately $900 in cash in his pocket, a hypodermic needle, and a baggie that contained approximately 6.27 grams of methamphetamine. The deputy searched the car and found an SD 9mm pistol magazine hidden in the left rear quarter panel behind the carpet. He also found a black bag that contained $29,217 in cash.

Conn is among 12 defendants who have been sentenced in this case. Ginger L. Huerta, also known as Ginger L. Gray, 42, of Halfway, Mo., was sentenced on Oct. 17, 2022, to 11 years in federal prison without parole. Lloyd R. Bradley, 45, of Fordland, Mo., was sentenced on May 10, 2022, to four years and six months in federal prison without parole. Tresha R. Ahart, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2022, to nine years in federal prison without parole. Larry E Stapp, 43, of Springfield, was sentenced on Nov. 9, 2021, to 10 years in federal prison without parole. Shelby R. Maupin, 34, of Ozark, Mo., was sentenced on Sept. 16, 2021, to eight years and nine months in federal prison without parole. Summerlee M. Barnett, also known as Summerlee M. Lacount, 36, of Salem, Mo., was sentenced on Sept. 16, 2021, to six years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Cassidy R. Clayton, 27, of Springfield, was sentenced on Sept. 8, 2021, to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Jeremy A. Ingram, 44, Laurie B. Holmes, 40, and Lonnie J. Tinker, 37, all of Springfield, were sentenced on Aug. 5, 2021. Ingram was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Tinker was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. Chandler B. Roberts, 23, address unknown, was sentenced on Aug. 29, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Four defendants have pleaded guilty in this case and await sentencing: Michael R. Housley, 30, and Megan L McNary, 27, both of Springfield; Johnathon W. Arnold, 41, of Everton; and Samuel C. Gonzalez, Jr., 29, of Bakersfield, California.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Dade County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, and the Oldham County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department.

Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

