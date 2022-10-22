Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Stone County on Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Stone County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 76, just a few miles away from Cape Fair.

Troopers say 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in a Cam-Am Spyder when they drove off the road and hit some large rocks. That caused their motorcycle to roll.

Susan was pronounced dead at the scene. Douglas was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries. Susan and Douglas are both from Fillmore, Utah.

