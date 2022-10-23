Developmental Center of the Ozarks holds all inclusive sensory friendly Halloween event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Developmental Center of the Ozarks held an all-inclusive “trunk-or-treat” event on Saturday.

The event included people of all ages and all abilities. They lined up in their parking lot, going from trunk to trunk for their treats.

“We love the advocacy part of what we do,” said program director Sara Walraven. “We want that inclusion no matter where we are. We can be that for us here on campus, but everywhere in our community, we want to see that inclusiveness from the disability and ability community.”

The program directors told KY3 that sensory-friendly means outside in broad daylight, without flashing lights or loud music. They were also sensitive to food allergies offering toys and books for kids who can’t have them.

“It’s not bright lights. We made sure that nobody had really loud music so that there is auditory sensory, that really it just makes space for sensory processing,” said event co-coordinator Molly Fields.

This is the first time DCO has held an event like this. Workers say from the success they saw this year, they’ll try to keep it happening for years.

