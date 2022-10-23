Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday.

Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.

The fire has been contained. No one was hurt, and no buildings or homes were impacted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.