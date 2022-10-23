Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday.

Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.

The fire has been contained. No one was hurt, and no buildings or homes were impacted.

