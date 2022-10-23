FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before rain & cooler air returns

Good Saturday evening to you all. It was downright warm, dry and windy once again all across the Ozarks. While we did have some cloud cover to start the day out, the south breeze and returning sunshine took us from lows around 60° to highs around 80° this afternoon. That warmth, combined with the dry air and strong wind, led to red flag warnings for much of the Missouri Ozarks this afternoon. While the red flags warning expired, the same setup looks to stay in place for Sunday. You can see on the surface map below how we’ll have a quick warm front pass through while we wait for our next cold front out west to head our way.

We're just waiting patiently for our next cold front to come at us from the west. That will be our next chance for widespread rainfall and our next chance to cool down after this warm weekend. (KY3)

While the breeze will be a little lighter to take us into Sunday morning, it will still come out of the south between 10 & 25 mph. Combine that with gusts near 30 mph at times overnight, it will only let our Sunday morning lows drop back into the lower to middle 60s.

With the south wind in action tonight, it will lead us to a mild start for our Sunday morning. (KY3)

As the developing warm front passes through, it looks as though enough moisture will be present to produce partly to mostly sunny skies for the morning and into the early afternoon. There are just a few indications that some additional moisture could lead to a random shower to the northwest of Springfield. However, plan on your Sunday staying mainly dry across the area.

With the passing warm front for Sunday, we'll have just enough moisture for partly to mostly sunny skies. While I can't rule out a random shower northwest of Springfield, the vast majority of the day will be dry. (KY3)

In addition to your Sunday staying dry, it will stay windy. After a breezy start to the day, wind speeds will be sustained from the south between 20 and 30 mph with some gusts near 40 once again during the afternoon.

The south wind will stay sustained between 15 & 30 mph for Sunday. Gusts could easily top out between 35 & 40 mph for the afternoon. That will keep the fire danger elevated across the area. (KY3)

Not only will that keep the fire danger up once again, it will keep us warm for Sunday afternoon with highs back near 80° across the Ozarks.

With a good south wind again for Sunday, we'll have warm temperatures for your Sunday afternoon. (KY3)

Looking ahead to Monday, we’ll finally see the cold front out west start to head into the region. Returning moisture will lead to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday night and to start Monday morning out. While some areas west of U.S. 65 could see some scattered rain come through late Monday morning, we’ll wait until Monday afternoon for the better chances for rain and thunderstorms to work in from west to east. With the increasing clouds and returning rain chances, we’ll only see highs top out in the middle 70s for Monday.

As the front approaches, we'll see rain chances pick up from west to east. While some western areas could see rain by late Monday morning, we'll see the rain chances pick up through the afternoon and into the evening. (KY3)

The good news with this cold front is that it will not be in much of a hurry to clear out of here. Given that and another developing surface low riding along the front for Tuesday, we’ll stick with cloudy skies and periods of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. That will mean lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and highs staying mainly in the 50s across the area.

With the slow moving front and another developing surface low, we'll hold on to periods of rain and some thunderstorms for Tuesday. (KY3)

These rain chances for Monday and Tuesday still has the potential to leave behind a fair amount of rain before we dry out Wednesday. Overall, many indications lead to totals ranging between 1 and 3 inches across the Ozarks. That would certainly be beneficial for our soil. I will say that there are a few other indications that want to push the amounts a little higher. As long as we can spread out these rain chances and keep any flooding threat to a minimum, we’ll take these rain chances.

Our next cold front is still poised to bring much-needed rain chances our way early next week. (KY3)

Behind the cold front, we’ll see quite a cool down stay in place for the rest of the week. For Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny skies will take us from lows in the lower 40s to highs in the lower 60s. The lower 60s for highs will stay in place as we head into next weekend. Note the potential rain chances by next weekend, though.

After our passing cold front, we'll see a cool down hold for the rest of the week. (KY3)

There are indications that a developing upper-level low could get cut off from the jet stream by Wednesday and Thursday. If that can play out, that feature will head toward us and bring us some scattered rain chances by next weekend.

There's a chance for an upper-level wave to come our way and bring scattered showers back into the forecast by next weekend. (KY3)

With the rain chances to start the week out and another potential chance for rain by next weekend, this is certainly encouraging as we try to address the lingering drought across the area. We’ll continue to keep an eye on all the incoming rain chances through the week ahead.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.