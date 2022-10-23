Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries.
The crash slowed traffic for a short time at the busy intersection.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.