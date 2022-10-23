REPORT: Christian McCaffrey to play against Chiefs on Sunday

The Carolina Panthers announced that star running back Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.(Source: ZUMA / MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers is expected to be a little more challenging for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Christian McCaffrey, the newly acquired running back for the 49ers, is expected to play in Sunday’s game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey was acquired by the 49ers in a trade this week from the Carolina Panthers.

He’s had 393 yards on the ground so far this season, with two touchdowns.

Schefter reports that the 49ers will have a series of plays for McCaffrey.

