Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia.

Firefighters evacuated the entire town of Wooldridge. MoDOT shut down Interstate 70. The fire engulfed several structures in Wooldridge, but the full extent of the damage is unknown.

The Gravois Mills Fire Protection District says they are sending a crew with a tanker to help get the fire under control. It is one of many in central Missouri assisting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.