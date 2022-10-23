Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia.

Firefighters evacuated the entire town of Wooldridge. MoDOT shut down Interstate 70. The fire engulfed several structures in Wooldridge, but the full extent of the damage is unknown.

The Gravois Mills Fire Protection District says they are sending a crew with a tanker to help get the fire under control. It is one of many in central Missouri assisting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro gives refunds to upset fans.
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
Theresa Cox, 27, is one of four facing murder charges in the deaths of Alexander Chute and...
Woman pleads guilty to murder charge in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
Truck crash in Pulaski County, Mo.
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Investigation begins after fires at two Springfield stores. Pictured is the Rapid Robert's gas...
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
One is a chevy cavalier the other is a thunderbird
2 Dive teams help find cars in Lake of the Ozarks while searching for a missing person

Latest News

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response
Bobby Petrino/Ozarks Sports Zone
Williams runs for 4 TDs; N. Iowa beats Missouri State
Developmental Center of the Ozarks holds all inclusive sensory friendly Halloween event
Developmental Center of the Ozarks holds all inclusive sensory friendly Halloween event
Developmental Center of the Ozarks holds all inclusive sensory friendly Halloween event