Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son.

According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class.

“My son ended up with explosive messages from somebody on Facebook,” said Maggie Brown, the victim’s mother. ”I always tell people that the bad guys aren’t coming through our windows anymore. They are coming right through our kids’ phones.”

Brown says her 14-year-old son made a Facebook account without her knowledge and says it only took two days until a predator targeted him.

”He asked him to take pictures of himself with no shirt on, and then he wanted to play Truth or Dare with him,” said Brown. “My son didn’t really quite understand what was going on.“

Luckily their young boy immediately showed his parents the messages before things went too far.

”We can’t stress how important it is for parents to stay involved with their kids and have conversations and to monitor their online usage,” said Cris Swaters, Springfield Police Department. “If this happens to you, immediately call 911 to file a report, take screenshots and collect as much information as you can.

Swaters says having conversations about these incidents with your children is essential.

”My children trusted us to come to us immediately when they were feeling very uncomfortable with certain things.” said Brown. “I can’t imagine if my son was talking to this guy for at least a week what could have happened.”

For more resources on how to talk to your child about online predators, click HERE.

