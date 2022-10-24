3 wounded in shooting at South City high school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people have been shot at a high school in South City.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police told News 4 that the suspect is in custody. There is a large police presence at the scene.

The St. Louis Public School District tweeted that students were still being evacuated from the school as of 9:50 a.m. The evacuated students are being taken to Gateway STEM at 5101 McRee Ave.

The St. Louis Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. Kingshighway from Southwest to Arsenal until further notice. Several blocks in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Other information was not immediately known. News 4 crews are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.