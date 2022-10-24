Check your kids Halloween candy for allergens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s almost time to grab the buckets and head door to door for trick or treating, but not all Halloween candy is made the same.

Peanuts, tree nuts, and milk are just a few common allergens and common candy ingredients. Manufacturers are required to list ingredients in the product, but many will also list the ingredients processed in the same factory.

“Have one of those top eight, then it will be listed in the contains part,” said CoxHealth Dietician Amanda Allen. “If they don’t have one of those top eight allergens, you will need to look at the ingredients. However, if it’s manufactured in that same facility, it should say if it is manufactured in the facility, but again, it’s only with those top eight allergens. And with allergies, you can really be allergic to anything. It’s not limited to these eight things.”

Food allergies are becoming more and more common. One in 13 kids suffers from a food allergy commonly found in Halloween candy. Parents not only need to check the labels before their kid eats any of their trick-or-treat this year but also watch out for an allergic reaction.

“The symptoms of an allergic reaction are going to be hives, swelling, labored breathing are all things to keep an eye out for,” said Allen. “Swelling of the tongue is huge, rashes, raised bumps. A lot of the hives will look like slightly raised mosquito bites, and with us trick or treating outside, you could assume that it’s bug bites, but it could very well be an allergic reaction.”

If you don’t think your child has a food allergy, it doesn’t hurt to keep an eye on them after eating some of their candy, just in case one has recently developed.

Make sure to talk with your child’s doctor about how to treat an allergy attack. You can also check online or contact the candy manufacturer if you are concerned about the ingredients.

