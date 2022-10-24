The city of Nixa asks voters to approve sales tax; what you need to know

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers say the Nixa Police Department is understaffed and outgrowing its facility. The department hopes a new sales tax on the upcoming ballot will pass.

“We did a staffing study,” Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell says. “We need at least 11 more officers to meet the demand for calls for service.”

With the one-cent general sales tax increase on the ballot in November, the department will add more officers and space. All the money from the tax will go to public safety and recreation. It will also pay for a new police headquarters.

“Right now, we have a number of officers that are sharing space,” Campbell says. “We have four sergeants working out of one office. We’ve had to turn some of our storage spaces into offices. We have one individual officer who is literally working out of what was a closet.”

The tax is also being invested in the Nixa Parks and Recreation Department facilities. The current X Center, Nixa’s recreational facility, was built in 2002. It sits at 85-90 percent capacity.

A one-cent tax looks like an extra dollar for every $100 spent.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Family warns other of online predator
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
On top of rain that has already fallen, additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches (locally higher)...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain through tonight & Tuesday
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South...
2 killed, 7 injured in CVPA shooting; suspect identified
Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
Community members are now picking up the pieces after a natural cover fire swept through the...
“This is devastating:” Community members react to wildfire in Wooldridge, Mo
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community