The city of Nixa asks voters to approve sales tax; what you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers say the Nixa Police Department is understaffed and outgrowing its facility. The department hopes a new sales tax on the upcoming ballot will pass.

“We did a staffing study,” Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell says. “We need at least 11 more officers to meet the demand for calls for service.”

With the one-cent general sales tax increase on the ballot in November, the department will add more officers and space. All the money from the tax will go to public safety and recreation. It will also pay for a new police headquarters.

“Right now, we have a number of officers that are sharing space,” Campbell says. “We have four sergeants working out of one office. We’ve had to turn some of our storage spaces into offices. We have one individual officer who is literally working out of what was a closet.”

The tax is also being invested in the Nixa Parks and Recreation Department facilities. The current X Center, Nixa’s recreational facility, was built in 2002. It sits at 85-90 percent capacity.

A one-cent tax looks like an extra dollar for every $100 spent.

