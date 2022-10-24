FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain through tonight & Tuesday

Good Monday afternoon to you all. After a dry, windy and warm weekend, we’re getting our big pattern change as advertised today. With the pair of upper-level lows pushing in from the west, that’s pushing our cold front at the surface into the Ozarks.

Our long-awaited cold front is finally bringing in rain chances back to the Ozarks. Cooler air will filter in right behind it. (KY3)

Even though this will keep the cloud cover in place and allow the rain chances to continue to build, it will still be a mild day with temperatures topping out in the 60s and lower 70s across the Ozarks for the day.

Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s (ky3)

In terms of the rain and thunderstorm chances, there is a marginal threat of severe weather clipping our part of northern Arkansas through the rest of today and into tonight. If any of the thunderstorms to come could turn strong to briefly severe, it would be for wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph and some hail up to the size of quarters. Overall, the better chances for severe weather will stay south of the Ozarks for today and Tuesday.

Some of the strongest thunderstorms in northern Arkansas could produce some marginally severe wind gusts and some possible hail. (KY3)

The main story with the building rain and thunderstorm chances from west to east through today and into this evening will be pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall and some lighting.

As the front works in, more rain and thunderstorms will continue to move in from the west through the day. (KY3)

For areas that haven’t seen any rainfall today, yours will be coming as we head into Monday evening and through the night ahead of us.

Rain chances will continue to build in and pass through as we head into tonight. (KY3)

With the front sticking close to the Ozarks with another developing surface low overhead for Tuesday, we’ll hold on to periods of off and on rain and some thunderstorms for the day ahead of us. Once we get into Tuesday evening, any leftover scattered showers will be on the way out of the area.

With our front still around, plan on additional rain and thunderstorm chances at times Tuesday. (KY3)

On top of what has already fallen in the western Ozarks, additional rain amounts between 1 and 3 inches are still slated to move on through. There’s still a reasonable chance that some parts of the area could see rain totals exceed 3 inches before we dry out by late Tuesday night. Given how some soil across the area could be a little hesitant to take in this amount of rain, we could potentially see some pockets of minor flooding arise before the rain chances clear out. We’ll keep a close eye on that over the next 36 hours.

On top of rain that has already fallen, additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches (locally higher) are still on the way. (KY3)

On top of the rain chances continuing for Tuesday, we’ll definitely notice colder air working back in. After midnight highs in the 50s across the area, we’ll see temperatures bounce back and forth between the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout much of our Tuesday.

Behind the front with more rain & clouds, we'll definitely trend cooler for Tuesday. (KY3)

With returning sunshine behind this system, highs will turn a little more mild and fall-like. After starting Wednesday morning in the upper 30s, highs will hold in the lower to middle 60s for the rest of the week. Note how we still have a chance for some rain by the coming weekend.

Behind our cold front, mild highs will return for the rest of the week. (KY3)

That hinges on how a developing upper-level disturbance tracks out of the Plains by the time we head into Friday and Saturday. Notice how our indications show this low close enough to the Ozarks by Saturday.

A potential system by the weekend could bring isolated to scattered showers our way. (KY3)

If this trend holds, this system could try to bring some isolated showers our way for Friday and scattered showers for the rest of the weekend. It doesn’t look like nonstop rain chances through the weekend, though. It’s something that we’ll continue to keep an eye on.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.