FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beneficial rain returns Monday & Tuesday

Good Sunday evening to you all. It was another warm day across the Ozarks with highs soaring into the middle 80s for some and upper 70s to lower 80s southeast of Interstate 44. That was a fairly easy feat to accomplish after lows started out in the middle 60s this morning. It was all due to our stout south wind between 10 and 30 mph during the day. That doesn’t even include gusts between 40 and 50 mph in the western Ozarks. With that kind of wind speed still in place out west, the wind advisory will hold until we hit the midnight hour.

Wind advisories are in place for the western Ozarks until midnight Monday. (KY3)

The south wind in place is still a sure sign that our next cold front is on the way. With it coming across the Plains and a pair of upper-level lows along for the ride, this will be ready to send rain chances and cooler temperatures right back into the Ozarks this week.

Our next cold front is ready to cool us down and bring beneficial rain back into the Ozarks. (KY3)

The south wind will continue to grab moisture and bring it our way in the form of increasing clouds through the overnight. I do see us dry as we get the morning commute underway.

As moisture returns, it will result in skies turning mostly cloudy for Monday morning. (KY3)

While the rain builds out to the west to start Monday morning out, there’s a chance for some showers to move across our western counties during the late morning hours. Areas to the east of U.S. 65 should stay dry through the morning.

There's a chance that some scattered showers could clip areas west of U.S. 65 late Monday morning. (KY3)

However, the advancing cold front will start to push in the better chances for rain and thunderstorms from west to east through Monday afternoon and into Monday evening.

During Monday afternoon and into Monday evening, the rain and thunderstorm chances will work in from the west. (KY3)

The cold front, with the clouds and returning rain chances, will have an impact on temperatures. After lows only drop into the middle 60s for Monday morning, the highest temperatures will go will be in the lower 70s for many and maybe some middle 70s for areas southeast of Springfield.

Even with increasing clouds and rain chances, it will be mild for your Monday. (KY3)

Heading through Monday night and into Tuesday, the cold front will still be in the Ozarks. Combine that with another surface low that will develop and ride along the front into the area, that will keep periods of rain and thunderstorms going across the area.

With the cold front still around, we'll hold on to rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday. (KY3)

Once we get into late Tuesday night, the front will move on and allow the rain chances to come to an end. By the time all the rain clears out, indications are still showing the likelihood of the Ozarks seeing rain amounts between 1 and 3 inches. While there’s still a little question as to where the heaviest amounts of rain will line up, I do expect some localized heavier amounts that could leave some areas with almost 4 inches of rain. While these rain totals look to be spread out enough over the next few days, we’ll still watch the trends to see if any minor flooding concerns could arise.

Our next cold front is still set to bring in beneficial rainfall for the Ozarks to get the new work and school week started. (KY3)

As we continue to get behind the cold front on Tuesday, that will set the day up to be the coldest of the week. While there could be a range of temperatures from the 40s in the western Ozarks to some lower 60s in the eastern Ozarks Tuesday morning, everyone will bounce between the 40s and 50s for Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures look downright chilly for Tuesday. (KY3)

We’ll have quiet skies locked in for Wednesday through Friday with milder air in place. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll have highs in the lower to middle 60s with morning lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s to start each morning out. While highs will stay in the 60s going into next weekend, we’ll keep an eye on the potential upper-level setup.

A possible upper-level disturbance could come at us with isolated to scattered showers next weekend. (KY3)

If we can still get an upper-level disturbance to develop to our west by the middle of this week and pass near the area by next weekend, that could result in some isolated to scattered showers returning by next Saturday and that following Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on that potential rain chance through the course of this week.

