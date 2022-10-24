MSU holds grand opening for the John Goodman Amphitheater after delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After an anxious wait, Missouri State University unveiled the new outdoor John Goodman Amphitheater for the public Sunday afternoon.

It broke ground a year and a half ago and was suppose to open earlier this summer. The pushback on the project came from shipping delays due to the pandemic, according to the university.

The amphitheater is in the plaza adjacent to Craig Hall in the arts park. It cost more than $5 million, with more than half coming from private donations.

“We are so happy it’s done, and when season tickets become available, we will certainly be the first in line to purchase,” said Gary Stewart, who visited the opening. “It’s so cool when you drive by here at night, and it just glows.”

The open-air facility has a permanent stage and tiers for 350 removable seats.

Stewert says he is happy this is now on campus because it will set Missouri State’s theater program apart from others.

The dedication of the amphitheater is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, October 30, during the MSU Homecoming Weekend.

