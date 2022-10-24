Plea hearing for former Willard soccer coach accused of sex crimes rescheduled for a 4th time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The plea hearing for a former Willard High School soccer coach accused of inappropriate relations with a student was rescheduled for a third time on Tuesday.

Tim Magee is facing three second-degree statutory sodomy charges.

Monday, Judge Jerry Harmison stated that Magee must agree to the plea agreement’s terms or set a trial date on December 1.

Investigators say he had inappropriate relations with a student in the summer of 2009. Detectives claim the relations happened at Magee’s home while his wife was away at work. Investigators claim he admitted to having sexual relations with the student three or four times.

He was fired from the school district.

Magee is out of jail on a $25,000 bond. He cannot have any contact with any children besides his own.

