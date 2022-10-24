Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested

Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic.

Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.

Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have not released the names of those involved or a motive for the crime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Family warns other of online predator
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response
Our next cold front is still set to bring in beneficial rainfall for the Ozarks to get the new...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

Graphic
3 wounded in shooting at South City high school
Check your kids Halloween candy for allergens
10.24.22 am fx
10.24.22 am fx
Our next cold front is still set to bring in beneficial rainfall for the Ozarks to get the new...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain Monday & Tuesday