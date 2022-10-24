Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic.

Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.

Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have not released the names of those involved or a motive for the crime.

