Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning.

An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen out of Greene County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Family warns other of online predator
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response
Our next cold front is still set to bring in beneficial rainfall for the Ozarks to get the new...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South...
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at South City high school
Branson, Mo. Fire Rescue, Taney County Ambulance District crews rescue injured hiker on...
Branson, Mo. Fire-Rescue, Taney County Ambulance District crews rescue injured hiker on Lakeside Forest trail
Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested
Check your kids Halloween candy for allergens