Queen of Clean: Hand washables

What you need to clean your hand washable items.

What You Need:

• Basin Tub

• Shampoo

• Water

How To:

1. In the Basin Tub (or your sink):

2. Add water – a few inches

3. Squirt in a bit of shampoo

4. Mix up with your hand

5. Take the hand-washable item and submerge them in water

6. Gently squeeze the shampoo water thru the hand-washable item a few times and turn it over and repeat

7. Remove from the water and lightly hand rinse

8. Lay flat or hang to dry

Warnings & Cautions: Follow the CARE LABEL before washing.

Why it Works: Shampoo is mild, gentle, and great for removing oil and dirt.

