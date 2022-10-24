Queen of Clean: Hand washables
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What you need to clean your hand washable items.
What You Need:
• Basin Tub
• Shampoo
• Water
How To:
- 1. In the Basin Tub (or your sink):
- 2. Add water – a few inches
- 3. Squirt in a bit of shampoo
- 4. Mix up with your hand
- 5. Take the hand-washable item and submerge them in water
- 6. Gently squeeze the shampoo water thru the hand-washable item a few times and turn it over and repeat
- 7. Remove from the water and lightly hand rinse
- 8. Lay flat or hang to dry
Warnings & Cautions: Follow the CARE LABEL before washing.
Why it Works: Shampoo is mild, gentle, and great for removing oil and dirt.
