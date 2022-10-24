Queen of Clean: Hand washables

Queen of Clean: Hand washables
Queen of Clean: Hand washables(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What you need to clean your hand washable items.

What You Need:

• Basin Tub

• Shampoo

• Water

How To:

  • 1. In the Basin Tub (or your sink):
  • 2. Add water – a few inches
  • 3. Squirt in a bit of shampoo
  • 4. Mix up with your hand
  • 5. Take the hand-washable item and submerge them in water
  • 6. Gently squeeze the shampoo water thru the hand-washable item a few times and turn it over and repeat
  • 7. Remove from the water and lightly hand rinse
  • 8. Lay flat or hang to dry

Warnings & Cautions: Follow the CARE LABEL before washing.

Why it Works: Shampoo is mild, gentle, and great for removing oil and dirt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Family warns other of online predator
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response
Our next cold front is still set to bring in beneficial rainfall for the Ozarks to get the new...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread rain Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South...
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at South City high school; all SLPS schools on ‘hard lockdown’
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
Branson, Mo. Fire-Rescue, Taney County Ambulance District crews rescue injured hiker on Lakeside Forest trail