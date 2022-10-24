Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENON, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management is searching for a missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake near Enon.

The fisherman, 59, was reported missing late on Friday, October 21. Family members called 911 and stated the man was overdue, but they had a possible location from an app on his phone.

Mennonite Disaster Service, Oak Grove Fire Department and dive team, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County OEM responded to the area and located the man’s boat near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. His phone and personal belongings were in the boat.

Crews have been searching the area since the report but have yet to locate the man. In addition to the above agencies, personnel with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Harrison Fire and Rescue, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Fire Department, and various local volunteers have been searching the lake and surrounding area using sonar, land searches, air support, K9s and personnel in the water.

