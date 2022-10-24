SPONSORED The Place: Catch the “Show that Started it All” in Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - They call it “The Show That Started It All” in Branson - The Baldknobbers. It may be October, but Christmas is right around the corner especially in Branson where the season kicks off November first. Kadee Brosseau caught up with Brandon and Megan Mabe, of the Baldknobbers, to talk about the current show as well as what audiences will experience when their Christmas show begins.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.