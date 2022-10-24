Springfield police investigate shots fired near Chestnut and Kansas Expressway

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are investigating shots fired in west central Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the call occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 1800 block of West Olive Street. Police say a neighbor heard the gunfire, then saw a black or dark-colored car speed off.

Police say they have found evidence that at least one shot was fired. There are no reports that anyone was injured. But, investigators are still trying to determine what was hit. They are also trying to determine if the dark-colored car was connected since the neighbor who saw the car leave didn’t see the gunfire come from the vehicle.

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Stone County on Saturday

