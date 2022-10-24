Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Family warns other of online predator
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

It’s almost time to grab the buckets and head door to door for trick or treating but not all...
Check your kids Halloween candy for allergens
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
The Trump Organization, the former president's real estate company, is charged with an alleged...
Trump Organization trial starts; Cheney details Jan. 6 subpoena
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway