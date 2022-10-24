In victory, Hardman does something no other wide receiver has in Super Bowl era

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Call it the Mecole Hardman game.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had 60 total yards in the game, but it was his three touchdowns that made history.

Hardman became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to have two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the same game.

Hardman scored Kansas City’s first two touchdowns of the game, helping the team overcome an initial 10-0 deficit.

His third touchdown of the game was one of the final daggers of the game, extending Kansas City’s advantage to 35-23.

