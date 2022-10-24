Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Family warns other of online predator
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
On top of rain that has already fallen, additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches (locally higher)...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain through tonight & Tuesday
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South...
2 killed, 7 injured in CVPA shooting; suspect identified
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd’s death