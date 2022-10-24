The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
(CNN) - The world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan.

At roughly 1,200 feet long, SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain provides more than 1,000 feet of suspended walking surface.

The walkable portion of the pedestrian-only bridge is about 5 feet wide.

The bridge officially opened last Saturday.

For comparison, the famous SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is 700 feet long.

