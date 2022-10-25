Country music group Diamond Rio announces tour date at Buffalo Run Casino

MIAMI, Okla. (KY3) - Grammy award-winning country group Diamond Rio will perform at Buffalo Run Casino. The group will play at the casino on December 22.

Diamond Rio, in 1991, made history with “Meet in the Middle,” becoming the first country music group to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hit singles “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In a Week or Two,” and more.

Diamond Rio has released 11 studio albums (including a Christmas album), two Greatest Hits compilations, and their first-ever live project, Diamond Rio Live. Known for their charity commitments, including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1 million for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian award.

Tickets for Diamond Rio: Holiday & Hits start at only $30 and are on sale. You can buy them online at buffalorun.com and at Lucky’s Gift Shop inside Buffalo Run Casino & Resort.

