Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.
Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
The driver who caused the crash wasn’t hurt.
