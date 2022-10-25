Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.

The driver who caused the crash wasn’t hurt.

