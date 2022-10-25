Drug Take Back Day: See locations near you for Saturday’s event

DEA National Drug Take Back
DEA National Drug Take Back(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Agencies in the Ozarks will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Saturday for the annual Drug Take Back Day.

CLICK HERE to find a Drug Take Day location. The sites do not accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. Law enforcement will collect your unused medications. The event helps prevent medication misuse, opioid addiction, and environmental contamination by ridding homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Prescription drug abuse and disposal are both public and environmental health threats. Improper disposal of medications via sewers or landfills leads to surface water contamination. Returning unused or unwanted medicines to a pharmacy or bringing them to a law enforcement agency are the best methods for keeping these substances from entering the water supply.

For more information about the proper disposal of prescription medications or the Drug Take Back Day event, visit www.sbeap.org/safe-disposal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South...
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Rain will fall much of Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another rainy day!

Latest News

black mold
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting begins
10.25.22 am fx
10.25.22 am fx
generic crash
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.