Drug Take Back Day: See locations near you for Saturday’s event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Agencies in the Ozarks will partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Saturday for the annual Drug Take Back Day.

CLICK HERE to find a Drug Take Day location. The sites do not accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches. Law enforcement will collect your unused medications. The event helps prevent medication misuse, opioid addiction, and environmental contamination by ridding homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Prescription drug abuse and disposal are both public and environmental health threats. Improper disposal of medications via sewers or landfills leads to surface water contamination. Returning unused or unwanted medicines to a pharmacy or bringing them to a law enforcement agency are the best methods for keeping these substances from entering the water supply.

For more information about the proper disposal of prescription medications or the Drug Take Back Day event, visit www.sbeap.org/safe-disposal.

