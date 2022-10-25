FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain through this cool Tuesday

Good Tuesday afternoon to you all. It was a blessing to see much-needed rainfall return to the Ozarks yesterday as our storm system finally came in from the west. Between the start of the rain yesterday and early this afternoon, rain amounts across the area averaged out to 1.6″ so far. Some localized areas have seen amounts range between 2″ and almost 4″ where more moderate to heavy bands of rain passed on through.

Much of the area has thankfully picked up on much-needed rain since the storm system worked in on Monday. (KY3)

Fortunately, we aren’t done with this system just yet. There are two parts to this storm system. At the surface, we find ourselves behind the cold front. On top of that keeping us cool for the rest of the day, it will keep any severe weather chances to our south across Mississippi and Alabama.

The Ozarks now finds itself behind the cold front with cooler temperatures definitely back in play. (KY3)

Upstairs, the main upper-level low is still working through. While that provides more sufficient lift and instability to produce some strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of Mississippi and Alabama today, it’s pushing the last of rain chances through the Ozarks today.

The main upper-level low with this storm system is keeping rain chances around for today. (KY3)

This batch of periodic rain, which will be moderate to heavy at times, will continue to rotate from southwest to northeast across the area through the rest of the afternoon.

With an upper-level low passing overhead, it will keep additional rain chances in the forecast this afternoon and into this evening. (KY3)

With the northwest wind working together with the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will hold steady in the 40s for many areas along and north of Interstate 44. Other areas in the southeastern Ozarks will hold in the 50s for the rest of the afternoon.

Under continued cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will stay downright cool this afternoon. (KY3)

By tonight, we do expect the rain chances to be either out or on the way out to our northeast. We’re still expecting some remaining cloud cover to stick around as we start the evening out.

While some clouds could still linger as we head into tonight, the rain chances will exit to the northeast before we hit the midnight hour. (KY3)

Before the last of the rain chances clear out, it certainly is possible for many areas to pick up an additional quarter of an inch to an inch and a quarter in additional rainfall.

Before our storm system departs, many across the Ozarks will see additional accumulating rain through this evening. (KY3)

With some clearing skies overnight and mostly clear skies by sunrise, we’ll have lows drop back into the upper 30s across the area. Once we get mostly sunny skies back in action for Wednesday, we’ll see mild afternoon temperatures return with highs in the lower 60s. Some middle 60s could certainly be possible to the south of Springfield.

After a cold Wednesday morning, highs will return to the lower 60s across the Ozarks for the afternoon. (KY3)

We’ll keep quiet under partly sunny skies for Thursday. That will take us from morning lows in the lower 40s to afternoon highs back into the lower 60s. By Friday, we’ll be mild to start the weekend out with highs again in the lower 60s. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies to return on Friday ahead of another upper-level disturbance that we’ll be tracking.

Another upper-level disturbance will develop by this weekend. This has a chance to graze the Ozarks by Saturday and Sunday. (KY3)

There are still indications that this system wants to track close to the Ozarks. While it could bring a few showers to parts of northwest Arkansas, most of the area should stay dry for Friday. However, the southern parts of the Ozarks could see scattered showers pick up on Saturday with additional rain chances for other parts of the Ozarks on Sunday.

Another upper-level system could bring additional rain chances our way by Saturday & Sunday. (KY3)

Even with those rain chances, we’ll keep temperatures mild through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s. After the weekend, Halloween on Monday is looking okay for the Trick-or-Treaters. We’ll have dry weather and partly sunny skies take us from morning lows in the middle 40s to afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.