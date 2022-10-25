FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain through this cool Tuesday
Tracking a mild Wednesday & possible weekend rain chances
Good Tuesday afternoon to you all. It was a blessing to see much-needed rainfall return to the Ozarks yesterday as our storm system finally came in from the west. Between the start of the rain yesterday and early this afternoon, rain amounts across the area averaged out to 1.6″ so far. Some localized areas have seen amounts range between 2″ and almost 4″ where more moderate to heavy bands of rain passed on through.
Fortunately, we aren’t done with this system just yet. There are two parts to this storm system. At the surface, we find ourselves behind the cold front. On top of that keeping us cool for the rest of the day, it will keep any severe weather chances to our south across Mississippi and Alabama.
Upstairs, the main upper-level low is still working through. While that provides more sufficient lift and instability to produce some strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of Mississippi and Alabama today, it’s pushing the last of rain chances through the Ozarks today.
This batch of periodic rain, which will be moderate to heavy at times, will continue to rotate from southwest to northeast across the area through the rest of the afternoon.
With the northwest wind working together with the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will hold steady in the 40s for many areas along and north of Interstate 44. Other areas in the southeastern Ozarks will hold in the 50s for the rest of the afternoon.
By tonight, we do expect the rain chances to be either out or on the way out to our northeast. We’re still expecting some remaining cloud cover to stick around as we start the evening out.
Before the last of the rain chances clear out, it certainly is possible for many areas to pick up an additional quarter of an inch to an inch and a quarter in additional rainfall.
With some clearing skies overnight and mostly clear skies by sunrise, we’ll have lows drop back into the upper 30s across the area. Once we get mostly sunny skies back in action for Wednesday, we’ll see mild afternoon temperatures return with highs in the lower 60s. Some middle 60s could certainly be possible to the south of Springfield.
We’ll keep quiet under partly sunny skies for Thursday. That will take us from morning lows in the lower 40s to afternoon highs back into the lower 60s. By Friday, we’ll be mild to start the weekend out with highs again in the lower 60s. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies to return on Friday ahead of another upper-level disturbance that we’ll be tracking.
There are still indications that this system wants to track close to the Ozarks. While it could bring a few showers to parts of northwest Arkansas, most of the area should stay dry for Friday. However, the southern parts of the Ozarks could see scattered showers pick up on Saturday with additional rain chances for other parts of the Ozarks on Sunday.
Even with those rain chances, we’ll keep temperatures mild through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s. After the weekend, Halloween on Monday is looking okay for the Trick-or-Treaters. We’ll have dry weather and partly sunny skies take us from morning lows in the middle 40s to afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s.
