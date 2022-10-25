Report: Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter dies

FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming commander of the United States Strategic Command, in front of a B-2 stealth bomber before a change of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Carter has died after a sudden heart issue, his family told media sources.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Harvard Kennedy School says Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened combat jobs to women, has died at age 68

In December 2015, after three years of study and debate, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts.

The following year, Carter, a native of Philadelphia, was responsible for ending the ban on transgender troops serving in the U.S. military, saying it was the right thing to do.

“Americans who want to serve and can meet our standards should be afforded the opportunity to compete to do so,” Carter said in June 2016, laying out a one-year plan to implement the change. “Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman, or Marine who can best accomplish the mission.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South...
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Rain will fall much of Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another rainy day!

Latest News

black mold
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
Five people were rescued after being trapped underground for more than 26 hours.
Five people rescued after being trapped in underground cavern
Neighbors react to the news that others residents were killed after a fire broke out in their...
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot
Missouri’s no-excuse absentee voting begins