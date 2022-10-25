Indiana authorities locate McDonald County woman who disappeared while on trial for death of husband

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Indiana located a McDonald County woman who disappeared while waiting to go on trial for the shooting death of her husband.

Investigators say, Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, disappeared over the summer from an area near Pea Ridge, Ark.

A judge ordered her out on bond while awaiting her trial. Wynn faces second-degree murder in the death of Harold Wynn in November of 2021. Investigators say Wynn shot her husband in the back of the head while he slept at their home in Anderson.

