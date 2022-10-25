Indiana authorities locate McDonald County woman who disappeared while on trial for death of husband

A homicide investigation is underway in McDonald County as Dawn Wynn faces criminal charges in...
A homicide investigation is underway in McDonald County as Dawn Wynn faces criminal charges in the shooting death of her husband.(McDonald County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Indiana located a McDonald County woman who disappeared while waiting to go on trial for the shooting death of her husband.

Investigators say, Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, disappeared over the summer from an area near Pea Ridge, Ark.

A judge ordered her out on bond while awaiting her trial. Wynn faces second-degree murder in the death of Harold Wynn in November of 2021. Investigators say Wynn shot her husband in the back of the head while he slept at their home in Anderson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Three people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that happened at a high school in South...
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
Rain will fall much of Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another rainy day!

Latest News

Buffalo National River Park rangers say fall colors and elk viewing make October one of the...
Buffalo National River Park rangers warn of increased traffic for elk, fall foliage viewing
Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a...
Student killed at St. Louis high school was ‘wonderful, joyful’
DEA National Drug Take Back
Drug Take Back Day: See locations near you for Saturday’s event
black mold
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored