Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri.

Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want voters to know everything that’s buried in the 38-page amendment.

“The main point of the ballot language is really misleading the voters on what Amendment 3 actually does,” Kevin Merritt said. He is the executive director of Missouri Sheriff’s United.

Amendment 3 makes marijuana an infraction, regardless of what takes place.

He used a school bus driver as an example.

“The school bus company could fire them for having alcohol in their system while driving the school bus and the kids to school, but under Amendment 3, they won’t be able to take any action if they have marijuana in their system,” Merritt said.

Merritt said it will impact law enforcement and the justice system.

“Amendment 3 would prohibit the drug court from stopping an individual going through drug court, from using marijuana while they’re in drug court,” he said.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys opposes too.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd is the former president of the association. He said the amendment does more than legalize marijuana.

“It essentially makes the use of marijuana a protected class in Missouri, something we’ve reserved for gender, race religion,” Zahnd said.

He does not believe the constitution should not be home to this amendment.

“This is not the right place to put marijuana policy,” Zahnd said. “We need to do that through our legislature and through laws.”

Both organizations are urging voters to know exactly what they would be saying ‘‘yes” to.

“You read the language in the ballot and you’re like, ‘Okay, yes, that’s what it’s going to do and I’m for it and I’m voting for it,’” Merritt said. “And they have no idea, no idea.”

“I hope Missourians will think very carefully before they vote yes on Amendment 3,” Zahnd said.

