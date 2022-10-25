Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A memorial honoring the victims of the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

A 15-year-old student, Alexandria Bell, and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning, Oct. 24. Seven others were injured.

The shooter, later identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot and killed by responding officers.

A memorial was set up with flowers and pictures of the victims.

News 4′s Damon Arnold visited the memorial and was brought to tears by what he witnessed.

