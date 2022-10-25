Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teacher killed Monday in a shooting at a St. Louis high school had strong connections to Springfield.

Jean Kuczka attended Missouri State University, where she studied physical education and played on the field hockey team. Kuczka’s former coach called her a hero. She said Jean loved her team like her family, just like the children she put first Monday.

“I think she did what a loving seasoned teacher would do, protect the kids,” said Rhonda Ridinger, who coached Jean Kuczka. “Today hurt everybody, and we were shocked.”

Ridinger coached Kuczka on the Missouri State women’s field hockey team from 1979 to 1982. She says Kuczka sacrificed her life for her students Monday while an active shooter fired shots at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. The shootings killed two and injured seven.

“I recruited Jean from high school, and she was a standout goalkeeper in St. Louis at Lindbergh High School,” said Ridinger. “Jean was a type that gave 100% all the time, and she was with a standout team.”

Kuczka came to MSU on a field hockey scholarship. She played on the 1979 National Championship team as a freshman. In January 2010, that championship team was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

“Our hearts go out to the Kuczka family, friends, and anyone affected by Monday’s senseless tragedy,” said Bryon Shive, CEO & Executive Director of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. “We pray that God provides them comfort in this trying time.”

Coach Ridinger says the team has a special bond and keeps in touch.

”Everybody knew she was teaching and doing so well,“ said Ridinger.

Missouri State University released this statement regarding Jean:

“The heroes who ran to the gunfire today in St. Louis saved the lives of so many, and one of those heroes was one of our own, Jean Kirk Kuczka, who lost her life protecting the students she loved so much.”

