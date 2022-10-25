A motorcycle crash kills a man near Protem, Mo.

NEAR PROTEM, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Robert Moyer, 52, of Arlington, Tx. ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree west of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Troop D’s 110th fatality for 2022. Troop D covers all of southwest Missouri.

