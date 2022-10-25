No excuse voting goes smooth during the first day in Webster County

Webster County is now split in the Congressional map.
Webster County is now split in the Congressional map.(kytv)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday began no excuse voting across the state of Missouri.

Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst says the office had a steady flow of voters coming in to vote and utilizing the ability to just vote early without a reason ahead of the November 8 election. Whitehurst says he didn’t see any issues.

No excuse voting means you can cast your ballot early without an excuse, although you have to do it in person.

Whitehurst says he sees it as the best of both worlds when it comes to voting.

“No excuse absentee is a more controlled version of early voting,” he says. “It does require that people come into our office to vote, but I think it’s a good compromise between people who wanted to advocate for a broader early voting procedure and worried about security.”

Before you head to the polls to do your early no excuse voting, make sure you’ve got everything you need by clicking HERE.

