Prosecutor charges man for stabbing in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man for a stabbing in Republic, Mo.

Timothy Wilkins faces assault and armed criminal action charges.

Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.

Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have not released the name of the victim.

