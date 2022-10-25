Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 homeowners in a neighborhood in Springfield piled into a small tent on Monday night where a house that stood for nearly a century before developers demolished it.

They voiced their concerns over what has become a controversial development project by BK&M LLC on the corner of Sunshine and National.

BK&M LLC (Be Kind and Merciful LLC) bought multiple houses around the intersection of Sunshine and National to rezone the properties for commercial development. Neighbors cited worries over increased noise, traffic, and the uprooting of historic buildings as reasons they want no part in any project bringing commerce to the intersection.

“The destruction of the house where we’re standing right now was a real gut punch to our entire neighborhood,” said President of the University Heights Neighborhood Association Jan Peterson. “It’s a historic neighborhood. With some of the most beautiful homes in the city, we don’t want to see that destroyed.”

Despite the harsh feedback from residents, Bryan Fisher, attorney for BK&M, says the meeting was a success.

“The purpose of this meeting was primarily to give the neighborhood information and also primarily receive feedback from the neighborhood. We got quite a bit of feedback,” said Fisher.

One of the meeting attendees went as far as wearing a bulletproof vest, protesting the presence of armed guards at the meeting.

“I would note that actually, the city presented to planning and zoning just a couple of weeks ago recommendations for neighborhood meetings,” said Fisher. “One of those was security, and so we had security here. I am thankful that they weren’t needed.”

Surprisingly Ralph Duda and Anthony Tolliver, owners of BK&M LLC, were not present at the meeting. Their attorney said due to insults from University Heights residents in the last meeting. They felt it would be better and safer to refrain from attending.

Midway through the meeting, the generator powering the lights and microphones cut out, forcing those who wanted to voice their opinions to yell so all could hear.

In a statement from BK&M, the next step is another meeting that should occur on November 7.

