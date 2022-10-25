St. Louis rapper pleads guilty to gun charge

By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis rapper pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during his jury trial on Tuesday.

Arthur Pressley, also known as 30 Deep Grimeyy, is a 25-year-old man from St. Louis with over 300,000 followers on his Instagram account that promotes his music.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Pressley was pulled over by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers. He was driving a 2008 Pontiac with a taillight out and license plates registered to a different type of car.

In the car, police found a Beretta 9mm pistol. Prosecutors are expected to argue at his sentencing that Pressley asked the original gun owner to change the bill of sale to one of the other people in the car when he was pulled over.

Pressley had two previous felony convictions of unlawful use of a weapon. These convictions prevented him from legally owning a firearm.

Pressley’s sentencing date is set for Feb. 1, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.

