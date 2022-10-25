What does the future of Christian County look like? You can help decide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in 13 years, Christian County is about to update its Comprehensive Plan that serves as a guideline for managing future land use and services for one of the fastest-growing areas in the Ozarks.

And they’d like the input of Christian County residents as they finalize that plan.

The Christian County’s Comprehensive Plan is actually put together at an office on the square in downtown Springfield by the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, a regional planning organization run through Missouri State University that serves ten counties in the Ozarks (Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster counties) and is one of 19 active regional planning organizations throughout Missouri.

Their latest research shows that Christian County continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

From a countywide population of 12,359 in 1960, Christian County has had a steady upward trajectory, with the population hitting 22,402 by 1980, 32,644 by 1990, and 54,957 by 2000. Over the first ten years of this century, the population rose by 29.4 percent and is expected to increase another 18.7 percent by 2030 as its 2020 population of 88,842 is forecast to reach 105,521.

Each of Christian County’s eight municipalities has also grown from 2010 to 2020:

Saddlebrooke- From 202 to 309 (53 percent increase)

Clever- From 2,139 to 2,918 (36 percent increase)

Freemont Hills- From 826 to 1,049 (27 percent increase)

Nixa- From 19,022 to 23,257 (22 percent increase)

Ozark- From 17,820 to 21,284 (19 percent increase)’

Sparta- From 1,756 to 1,876 ( 7 percent increase)

Highlandville- From 911 to 963 ( 6 percent increase)

Billings- From 1,035 to 1,084 ( 5 percent increase)

The Comprehensive Plan also shares a lot of other data about the county, including a breakdown of income and where people work as the highest percentage of employees, 27 percent, work in education, health care, and social assistance.

Taking all that into account, the Comprehensive Plan looks at future goals and objectives related to transportation, housing, the environment, and economic development.

For example, one objective deals with where to push industrial growth.

“We have designated a commercial and individual area along the major highways,” said Associate Planner Aishwarya Shrestha. “That is mainly to try to attract and bring in economic dollars to the county.”

Another primary objective is to promote the development and expansion of senior living facilities. The plan says that in the next 10-20 years, seniors will account for 30 percent of the county’s total population and that there’s a need for more affordable senior housing and disability facilities.

Out of concerns about population growth and keeping the environment clean, the plan also points out the need for more urban-rural cooperation to help more rural residents who depend on their private wells and septic tanks for water and sewage.

“One of the objectives is to coordinate between local communities and service providers to facilitate the expansion of sanitary sewer and public water services into the unincorporated areas of the county,” Shrestha said.

Those are just a few of the many goals and objectives outlined in the plan, whose final version will be considered for approval by the Christian County Commission in early December. But between now and November 7, the public is invited to visit the county’s Planning and Development website (https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/resource-management/planning-development/) and give input.

“We’re asking people to confirm that the vision in the plan matches the community’s vision,” Shrestha explained. “We will go through every comment we receive and try to address all of them in our plan.”

There is also a print version of the plan available at the Christian County Planning and Development Department during business hours. Public comments may be submitted to the SMCOG Project Manager, Aishwarya Shrestha, at AishwaryaShrestha@MissouriState.edu or at (417) 836-6901.

