Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper County, Mo. Wildfire/MoDOT
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Family warns other of online predator
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Picture of fire in Polk County from viewer Stephanie Stapp
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Rain will fall much of Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Super Soaking Rain

Latest News

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting
black mold
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
A teacher killed Monday in the St. Louis school shooting had strong connections to Springfield.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe