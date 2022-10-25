ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple says their rental house is making them sick.

Tony Childers and Jennifer McCowan say they filed complaints with their landlords, FHS Property Management, but are being ignored.

“The place needs to be torn down, frankly,” said Jennifer McCowan.

They say they didn’t expect to move into a rental property riddled with problems.

McCowan said, “It’s ridiculous. I’ve been spraying bleach like crazy.”

“Mold is everywhere, but not in the concentration that it is in this house,” said Childers.

The disabled pair on a fixed income gave us a tour of the home.

“It looks like they tried to cut it out there, but if it’s all through the studs and stuff, it won’t do any good,” said McCowan referring to a bathroom wall.

In addition to the mold, they say they found they say their roof was leaking. Parts of the ceiling in a bedroom were falling.

The pair says this isn’t what they saw when they signed their lease.

Childers said, “We spent about $3000 just to rent the place.”

We asked, “How long have you lived here?”

“We moved in on the 13th of September,” he said.

They say they’ve had to seek medical attention for respiratory issues in the few weeks since moving in. Each explained that their doctors say they’re sick because of their living conditions.

“I was using a rescue inhaler every now and then for my COPD. Now the doctor has me on an extra inhaler that I have never had to use before,” said McCowan.

The pair says they called the Springfield-Greene County Health Department about the conditions but were referred to the city’s Citizen Resource Center to file a complaint. They say they’ve also retained an attorney.

They’re hoping to get their money back so they can move.

“I’m ok being sick once in a while, but this? There’s no excuse for it. They knew about it. They sat there and lied about it. They sat there and ignored it. I’ve had it,” says McCowan.

“If this house was truly ready to rent, there wouldn’t be all these issues,” said Childress.

Our calls and emails to FHS Property Management have not yet been answered.

If you have issues with properties you live in, you can reach out and file a complaint with Springfield to investigate. You can find that information here.

