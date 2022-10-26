1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney

By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, led to one worker’s death Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. It’s reportedly in Washington Township.

The collapse reportedly happened around 1:44 p.m.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, crews were working on a total bridge replacement. Several people were on the two-lane bridge pouring concrete when the collapse happened.

At least three people went down with it. All but one man were able to get out on their own. They sustained minor injuries.

The man who was unable to get out was under concrete and rebar. First responders weren’t able to reach him until at least an hour later because they had to shore up the surrounding area first. When they did reach him, he had passed away.

This project was a Clay County project. It’s not yet known which company was contracted to handle it.

OSHA is on its way to the scene.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. Betsy Webster is headed to the scene and will be live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

