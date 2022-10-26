2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield women are recovering in the hospital after escaping a fire in their home Sunday evening.

The Springfield Fire Department says the cause is undetermined, but investigators are looking at several accidental causes. The home did have smoke alarms installed throughout the house. The fire damaged a significant amount of the home.

Three pets died in the fire. Witnesses say one woman ran back inside to save her pets.

“If you have pets inside, wait for the fire department to arrive and tell them where the pets are located,” said Brian Newberry, Asst. Fire Chief.

“We started seeing or hearing loud explosions, and that’s when we started panicking,” said Greg Hatfield, neighbor.

Greg Hatfield and Courtney Rhodes immediately sprung into action when they saw their neighbors’ home burst into flames. The couple called 911 and rushed to get the two women out of the burning home.

Springfield firefighters say the American Red Cross is helping the women move forward from this disaster as they recover.

”Our hearts go out to those who have experienced a home fire, especially if they lose loved ones or fur kids,” said Stacy Burks with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says they have the resources to help victims of house fires.

”We want to make sure that they have financial assistance available to them that can get them to a hotel room for the night and can help them begin with clothing or food,” said Burks.

