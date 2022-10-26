CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County man with a history of burglary charges?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Nathaniel Tucker Bigbee, 34 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has a history of stealing, and burglary. Nathaniel Tucker Bigbee is wanted on a warrant for parole violation on five counts of burglary in Greene County. He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019. Investigators say Bigbee goes by his middle name, Tucker.

Springfield police describe him as approximately 6′02″ tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Investigators say the 34-year-old is also a suspect in some theft cases, and has been known to assault law enforcement officers.

Bigbee has a tattoo of the confederate flag, and ‘417′ on his left arm, and a swastika, demon mask, and ‘417′ on his right arm. Investigators say he has connections in Greene and Christian counties. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.