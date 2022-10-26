Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County.

Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.

The incident happened on October 21 around 8 a.m. Investigators say a Howell County clocked Slavik in his BMW traveling two-and-a-half times the speed limit in Cabool. Investigators say the officer radioed for help since his vehicle could not travel that fast. Troopers tracked Slavik to a truck stop in Cabool, where they arrested him.

