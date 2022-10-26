Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018

Luis Perez/Greene County Courtroom
Luis Perez/Greene County Courtroom(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018.

Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico.

Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.

Police testified they found evidence at the shooting scenes tied to Perez. Other witnesses testified about the shooting at 906 East Locust the night Marler and Hampton were killed.

Judge Mountjoy will sentence Perez in January. Perez faces life in prison.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
generic crash
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and...
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say

Latest News

That’s why a Kansas City issue will be on your ballot as you head to the polls on November 8th,...
All Missourians will decide Kansas City Police Department money issue
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135 candidates discuss child care crisis
Fassnight Creek Farms’ Dan Bigbee shuts down the garden for the season.
Garden Spot: End of the gardening season