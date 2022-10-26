Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018.

Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico.

Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.

Police testified they found evidence at the shooting scenes tied to Perez. Other witnesses testified about the shooting at 906 East Locust the night Marler and Hampton were killed.

Judge Mountjoy will sentence Perez in January. Perez faces life in prison.

